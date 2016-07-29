Motor racing-Silverstone upbeat after F1 ownership change
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
July 29 (Gracenote) - 2nd Free Practice Session from the Formula One German Grand Prix at Hockenheimring on Friday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:15.614 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:16.008 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:16.208 4. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:16.456 5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:16.490 6. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:16.512 7. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:16.781 8. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:17.087 9. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:17.148 10. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:17.225 11. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:17.342 12. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:17.367 13. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:17.425 14. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:17.602 15. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:17.686 16. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:18.005 17. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:18.056 18. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:18.130 19. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:18.193 20. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:18.313 21. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 1:18.591 22. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:19.295
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)