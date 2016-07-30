EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
July 30 (Gracenote) - 3rd and Final Free Practice Session from the Formula One German Grand Prix at Hockenheimring on Saturday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:15.738 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:15.795 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:15.837 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:15.902 5. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:16.104 6. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:16.182 7. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:16.400 8. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:16.630 9. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:16.916 10. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:16.972 11. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:17.028 12. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:17.066 13. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:17.160 14. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:17.227 15. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:17.351 16. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:17.473 17. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:17.685 18. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:18.057 19. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:18.093 20. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:18.270 21. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 1:18.272 22. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:25.160
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.