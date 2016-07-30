EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
July 30 (Gracenote) - Qualifying session 1 from the Formula One German Grand Prix at Hockenheimring on Saturday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:15.243 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:15.485 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:15.591 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:15.752 5. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:15.875 6. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:15.927 7. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:15.952 8. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:15.987 9. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:16.169 10. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:16.172 11. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:16.301 12. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:16.317 13. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:16.328 14. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:16.338 15. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:16.503 16. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:16.636 17. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:16.716 18. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:16.717 19. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:16.876 20. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 1:16.977 21. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:17.123 22. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:17.238
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.