EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
July 30 (Gracenote) - Qualifying from the Formula One German Grand Prix at Hockenheimring on Saturday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:14.363 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:14.470 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:14.726 4. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:14.834 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:15.142 6. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:15.315 7. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:15.510 8. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:15.530 9. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:15.537 10. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:15.615 - - - - - - - - - - 11. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:15.883 12. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:15.909 13. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:15.989 14. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:16.041 15. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:16.086 16. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:16.665 - - - - - - - - - - 17. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:16.716 18. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:16.717 19. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:16.876 20. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 1:16.977 21. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:17.123 22. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:17.238 - - - - - - - - - - 1-10: third and final qualifying session 11-16: second qualifying session 17-22: first qualifying session
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.