Motor racing-Silverstone upbeat after F1 ownership change
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
May 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Qualifying session 1 from the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on Saturday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:14.610 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:14.826 3. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:14.873 4. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:14.912 5. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:15.328 6. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:15.333 7. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:15.384 8. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:15.465 9. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:15.467 10. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:15.499 11. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:15.504 12. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:15.521 13. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:15.554 14. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:15.592 15. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:15.710 16. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:16.253 17. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:16.299 18. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:16.586 19. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 1:17.295 20. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:17.452 21. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:22.467 22. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari
