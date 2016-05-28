Motor racing-Silverstone upbeat after F1 ownership change
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
May 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Qualifying session 2 from the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on Saturday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:14.043 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:14.056 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:14.318 4. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:14.357 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:14.789 6. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:14.794 7. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:14.805 8. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:14.937 9. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:14.989 10. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:15.107 11. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:15.273 12. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:15.293 13. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:15.352 14. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:15.385 15. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:15.571 16. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:16.058
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)