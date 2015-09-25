Motor racing-Team by team analysis of Australian Grand Prix
March 26 Team by team analysis of Sunday's season-opening Australian Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):
Sept 25 (Infostrada Sports) - 1st Free Practice Session from the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit on Friday 1. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:49.434 2. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) RedBull - Renault 1:49.938 3. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:50.077 4. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:50.519 5. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:50.722 6. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:50.940 7. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:51.212 8. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:52.288 9. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:53.820 10. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:53.964 11. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:54.013 12. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:55.678 13. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 14. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 15. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 16. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 17. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Mercedes 18. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Lotus - Mercedes 19. Will Stevens (Britain) Marussia - Ferrari 20. Alexander Rossi (U.S.) Marussia - Ferrari
March 26 Team by team analysis of Sunday's season-opening Australian Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):
MELBOURNE, March 26 In a sign of how far McLaren have fallen, a retirement for Fernando Alonso and a last-place finish for team mate Stoffel Vandoorne exceeded expectations for the embattled team at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on Sunday.