Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
Nov 13 Result of the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday. 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 1:37:11.886 2. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari +00:08.457 3. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 00:25.881 4. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull 00:35.784 5. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 00:50.578 6. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 00:52.317 7. Michael Schumacher (Germany) Mercedes 01:15.964 8. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India 01:17.122 9. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India 01:41.087 10. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Sauber 1 lap 11. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Sauber 1 lap 12. Rubens Barrichello (Brazil) Williams 1 lap 13. Vitaly Petrov (Russia) Renault 1 lap 14. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams 1 lap 15. Jaime Alguersuari (Spain) Toro Rosso 1 lap 16. Bruno Senna (Brazil) Renault 1 lap 17. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Lotus 1 lap 18. Jarno Trulli (Italy) Lotus 2 laps 19. Timo Glock (Germany) Virgin 2 laps 20. Vitantonio Liuzzi (Italy) HRT 2 laps r. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) HRT 7 laps r. Sebastien Buemi (Switzerland) Toro Rosso 36 laps r. Jerome d'Ambrosio (Belgium) Virgin 37 laps r. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull 54 laps (rank: r = retired, nc = not classified) Fastest Lap: Mark Webber,1:42.612, lap 51. (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.