Motor racing-Indonesian Gelael to test with Toro Rosso F1 team
MELBOURNE, March 22 Indonesian driver Sean Gelael will take part in three Formula One tests with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso this year, the Italy-based team said on Wednesday.
Sept 26 (Infostrada Sports) - 3rd and Final Free Practice Session from the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit on Saturday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:33.995 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:34.292 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:34.497 4. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:34.797 5. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:34.934 6. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:35.082 7. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:35.160 8. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:35.222 9. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Mercedes 1:35.602 10. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:35.963 11. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:36.110 12. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:36.174 13. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:36.199 14. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) RedBull - Renault 1:36.294 15. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Mercedes 1:36.307 16. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:36.360 17. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:36.430 18. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:36.919 19. Will Stevens (Britain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:39.653 20. Alexander Rossi (U.S.) Marussia - Ferrari 1:39.819
March 22 Formula One drivers' form sheet ahead of Sunday's season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Only those drivers still racing are listed (Mercedes's world champion Nico Rosberg has retired), in 2016 championship order and with the most recent races first: Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2016 /AE BR MX US