Motor racing-Indonesian Gelael to test with Toro Rosso F1 team
MELBOURNE, March 22 Indonesian driver Sean Gelael will take part in three Formula One tests with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso this year, the Italy-based team said on Wednesday.
Sept 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Qualifying session 1 from the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit on Saturday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:32.844 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:33.015 3. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:34.171 4. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:34.326 5. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Mercedes 1:34.398 6. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:34.399 7. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:34.431 8. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:34.522 9. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) RedBull - Renault 1:34.646 10. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:34.744 11. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Mercedes 1:34.796 12. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:34.873 13. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:35.001 14. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:35.328 15. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:35.467 16. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:35.664 17. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:35.673 18. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:35.760 19. Will Stevens (Britain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:38.783 Alexander Rossi (U.S.) Marussia - Ferrari 1:47.114
March 22 Formula One drivers' form sheet ahead of Sunday's season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Only those drivers still racing are listed (Mercedes's world champion Nico Rosberg has retired), in 2016 championship order and with the most recent races first: Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2016 /AE BR MX US