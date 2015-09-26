Motor racing-Indonesian Gelael to test with Toro Rosso F1 team
MELBOURNE, March 22 Indonesian driver Sean Gelael will take part in three Formula One tests with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso this year, the Italy-based team said on Wednesday.
Sept 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Qualifying session 2 from the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit on Saturday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:32.632 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:32.789 3. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:33.361 4. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:33.377 5. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:33.416 6. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:33.844 7. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:34.153 8. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:34.174 9. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) RedBull - Renault 1:34.201 10. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Mercedes 1:34.278 11. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:34.390 12. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:34.453 13. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Mercedes 1:34.497 14. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:34.785 Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Renault NT
