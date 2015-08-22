Motor racing-Indonesian Gelael to test with Toro Rosso F1 team
MELBOURNE, March 22 Indonesian driver Sean Gelael will take part in three Formula One tests with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso this year, the Italy-based team said on Wednesday.
Aug 22 (Infostrada Sports) - 3rd and Final Free Practice Session from the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:48.984 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:49.482 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:49.629 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:49.864 5. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:49.866 6. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:49.930 7. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) RedBull - Renault 1:49.980 8. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:50.000 9. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:50.179 10. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:50.447 11. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:50.552 12. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Mercedes 1:50.585 13. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:50.599 14. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:50.690 15. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:51.054 16. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Mercedes 1:51.187 17. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:51.981 18. Will Stevens (Britain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:54.262 19. Roberto Merhi (Spain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:54.281 20. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren
MELBOURNE, March 22 Indonesian driver Sean Gelael will take part in three Formula One tests with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso this year, the Italy-based team said on Wednesday.
March 22 Formula One drivers' form sheet ahead of Sunday's season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Only those drivers still racing are listed (Mercedes's world champion Nico Rosberg has retired), in 2016 championship order and with the most recent races first: Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2016 /AE BR MX US