Motor racing-Indonesian Gelael to test with Toro Rosso F1 team
MELBOURNE, March 22 Indonesian driver Sean Gelael will take part in three Formula One tests with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso this year, the Italy-based team said on Wednesday.
Aug 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Qualifying session 1 from the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:48.908 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:48.923 3. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:49.006 4. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:49.026 5. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:49.109 6. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:49.264 7. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:49.288 8. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Mercedes 1:49.353 9. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) RedBull - Renault 1:49.469 10. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:49.499 11. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:49.523 12. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Mercedes 1:49.568 13. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:49.664 14. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:49.688 15. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:49.831 16. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:49.952 17. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:50.978 18. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:51.420 19. Will Stevens (Britain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:52.948 20. Roberto Merhi (Spain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:53.099
March 22 Formula One drivers' form sheet ahead of Sunday's season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Only those drivers still racing are listed (Mercedes's world champion Nico Rosberg has retired), in 2016 championship order and with the most recent races first: Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2016 /AE BR MX US