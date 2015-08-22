Motor racing-Indonesian Gelael to test with Toro Rosso F1 team
MELBOURNE, March 22 Indonesian driver Sean Gelael will take part in three Formula One tests with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso this year, the Italy-based team said on Wednesday.
Aug 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Qualifying session 2 from the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:47.955 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:48.024 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:48.761 4. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:48.792 5. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:48.806 6. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Mercedes 1:48.956 7. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Mercedes 1:48.981 8. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:49.042 9. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:49.044 10. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:49.065 11. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:49.121 12. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) RedBull - Renault 1:49.228 13. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:49.586 14. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 15. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Renault
