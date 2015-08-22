Motor racing-Indonesian Gelael to test with Toro Rosso F1 team
MELBOURNE, March 22 Indonesian driver Sean Gelael will take part in three Formula One tests with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso this year, the Italy-based team said on Wednesday.
Aug 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Qualifying from the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:47.197 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:47.655 3. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:48.537 4. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Mercedes 1:48.561 5. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:48.599 6. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:48.639 7. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:48.685 8. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Mercedes 1:48.754 9. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:48.825 10. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:49.771 - - - - - - - - - - 11. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:49.121 12. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) RedBull - Renault 1:49.228 13. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:49.586 14. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 15. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Renault - - - - - - - - - - 16. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:49.952 17. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:50.978 18. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:51.420 19. Will Stevens (Britain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:52.948 20. Roberto Merhi (Spain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:53.099 - - - - - - - - - - 1-10: third and final qualifying session 11-15: second qualifying session 16-20: first qualifying session
