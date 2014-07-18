INTERVIEW-Motor racing-F1's 'other Brit' senses a chance to shine
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
July 18 (Infostrada Sports) - 2nd Free Practice Session from the Formula One German Grand Prix at Hockenheimring on Friday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:18.341 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:18.365 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:18.443 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:18.887 5. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) McLaren 1:18.960 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:19.024 7. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:19.221 8. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:19.248 9. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:19.329 10. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:19.385 11. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:19.417 12. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:19.452 13. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:19.581 14. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:19.593 15. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:19.760 16. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Renault 1:20.158 17. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:20.358 18. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:20.504 19. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Ferrari 1:21.328 20. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Caterham - Renault 1:21.870 21. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:21.898 22. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Caterham - Renault 1:23.728
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
LONDON, March 17 While Formula One's new American owners seek to add races and razzmatazz in the United States, the boss of the sport's only U.S.-owned team is more focused on what the rest of the world can do for him.
LONDON, March 17 Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.