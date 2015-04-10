Motor racing-Hamilton fastest in first free practice in Australia
MELBOURNE, March 24 Lewis Hamilton topped the timesheets ahead of new Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas in the first free practice session at the Australian Grand Prix on Friday.
April 10 (Infostrada Sports) - 1st Free Practice Session from the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit on Friday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:39.033 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:39.574 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:40.157 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:40.661 5. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:41.012 6. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:41.029 7. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) RedBull - Renault 1:41.097 8. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:41.112 9. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:41.303 10. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:41.304 11. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Mercedes 1:41.335 12. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:41.575 13. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:41.845 14. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:41.918 15. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Lotus - Mercedes 1:41.967 16. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:42.141 17. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:42.161 18. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:42.184 19. Will Stevens (Britain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:45.379 20. Roberto Merhi (Spain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:46.443
March 24 (Gracenote) - 1st Free Practice Session from the Formula One Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park on Friday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:24.220 2. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 1:24.803 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:24.886 4. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:25.246 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:25.372 6. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari