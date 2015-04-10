Motor racing-Hamilton fastest in first free practice in Australia
MELBOURNE, March 24 Lewis Hamilton topped the timesheets ahead of new Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas in the first free practice session at the Australian Grand Prix on Friday.
April 10 (Infostrada Sports) - 2nd Free Practice Session from the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit on Friday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:37.219 2. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:37.662 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:38.311 4. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:38.339 5. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:38.399 6. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) RedBull - Renault 1:38.737 7. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:38.850 8. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:39.032 9. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Mercedes 1:39.142 10. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:39.275 11. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Mercedes 1:39.444 12. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:39.743 13. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:39.751 14. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:39.894 15. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:39.971 16. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:40.151 17. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:40.423 18. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:40.868 19. Roberto Merhi (Spain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:42.973 20. Will Stevens (Britain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:44.564
March 24 (Gracenote) - 1st Free Practice Session from the Formula One Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park on Friday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:24.220 2. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 1:24.803 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:24.886 4. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:25.246 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:25.372 6. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari