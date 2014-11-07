INTERVIEW-Motor racing-F1's 'other Brit' senses a chance to shine
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
Nov 7 (Infostrada Sports) - 2nd Free Practice Session from the Formula One Brazilian Grand Prix at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on Friday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:12.123 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:12.336 3. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:12.696 4. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:12.956 5. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:13.035 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:13.099 7. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:13.122 8. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:13.254 9. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:13.333 10. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) McLaren 1:13.479 11. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Renault 1:13.497 12. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:13.714 13. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:13.882 14. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:13.902 15. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:14.204 16. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:14.209 17. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:17.171 18. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes
LONDON, March 17 While Formula One's new American owners seek to add races and razzmatazz in the United States, the boss of the sport's only U.S.-owned team is more focused on what the rest of the world can do for him.
LONDON, March 17 Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.