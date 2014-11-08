INTERVIEW-Motor racing-F1's 'other Brit' senses a chance to shine
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - 3rd and Final Free Practice Session from the Formula One Brazilian Grand Prix at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on Saturday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:10.446 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:10.560 3. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:10.875 4. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:11.054 5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:11.188 6. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:11.210 7. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:11.316 8. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:11.399 9. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) McLaren 1:11.499 10. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:11.834 11. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:11.967 12. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Renault 1:12.069 13. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:12.184 14. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:12.235 15. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:12.235 16. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:12.286 17. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:12.324 18. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:12.942
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
LONDON, March 17 While Formula One's new American owners seek to add races and razzmatazz in the United States, the boss of the sport's only U.S.-owned team is more focused on what the rest of the world can do for him.
LONDON, March 17 Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.