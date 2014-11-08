INTERVIEW-Motor racing-F1's 'other Brit' senses a chance to shine
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Qualifying session 1 from the Formula One Brazilian Grand Prix at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on Saturday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:10.347 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:10.457 3. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:10.602 4. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:10.832 5. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:11.097 6. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) McLaren 1:11.134 7. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:11.193 8. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:11.423 9. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:11.520 10. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:11.558 11. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:11.593 12. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:11.848 13. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:11.880 14. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:11.943 15. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:12.037 16. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:12.040 17. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:12.076 18. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Renault 1:12.233
LONDON, March 17 While Formula One's new American owners seek to add races and razzmatazz in the United States, the boss of the sport's only U.S.-owned team is more focused on what the rest of the world can do for him.
LONDON, March 17 Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.