Motor racing-McLaren will give Honda plenty of 'runway'
SPIELBERG, Austria, July 10 McLaren say they must have a competitive engine next season but are prepared to give Honda as much time as possible before deciding whether to stay or split.
July 9 (Gracenote) - Result from the Formula One GP Austria at Red Bull Ring on Sunday 1. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 1:21:48.523 2. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari +00:00.658 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 00:06.012 4. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 00:07.430 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 00:20.370 6. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 01:13.160 7. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1 lap 8. Esteban Ocon (France) Force India - Mercedes 1 lap 9. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1 lap 10. Lance Stroll (Canada) Williams-Mercedes 1 lap 11. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1 lap 12. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 1 lap 13. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Renault 1 lap 14. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1 lap 15. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 2 laps 16. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 3 laps r. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 27 laps r. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Haas - Ferrari 42 laps r. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 70 laps r. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 71 laps (rank: r = retired, nc = not classified) Fastest Lap: Lewis Hamilton,1:07.411, lap 69.
SPIELBERG, Austria, July 10 Ferrari have told Sebastian Vettel he just has to sign on the dotted line to stay with the Formula One glamour team next season.
SPIELBERG, Austria, July 9 Team-by-team analysis of Sunday's Austrian Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):