Motor racing-Indonesian Gelael to test with Toro Rosso F1 team
MELBOURNE, March 22 Indonesian driver Sean Gelael will take part in three Formula One tests with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso this year, the Italy-based team said on Wednesday.
April 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit on Sunday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:39:42.008 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes +00:00.714 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 00:02.988 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 00:03.835 5. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 00:08.544 6. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 00:09.885 7. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Mercedes 00:19.008 8. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 00:22.625 9. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 00:32.117 10. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1 lap 11. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1 lap 12. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1 lap 13. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1 lap 14. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 1 lap 15. Will Stevens (Britain) Marussia - Ferrari 2 laps 16. Roberto Merhi (Spain) Marussia - Ferrari 2 laps 17r. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Renault 4 laps r. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Mercedes 7 laps r. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) RedBull - Renault 41 laps r. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 47 laps (rank: r = retired, nc = not classified) Fastest Lap: Lewis Hamilton,1:42.208, lap 31.
MELBOURNE, March 22 Indonesian driver Sean Gelael will take part in three Formula One tests with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso this year, the Italy-based team said on Wednesday.
March 22 Formula One drivers' form sheet ahead of Sunday's season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Only those drivers still racing are listed (Mercedes's world champion Nico Rosberg has retired), in 2016 championship order and with the most recent races first: Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2016 /AE BR MX US