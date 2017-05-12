Motor racing-Porsche take third victory in a row at Le Mans
LE MANS, France, June 18 Porsche won the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the third year in a row on Sunday after a race of retirements that scuppered Toyota's bid for a first triumph.
May 12 (Gracenote) - 1st Free Practice Session from the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Friday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:21.521 2. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 1:21.550 3. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:22.456 4. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:22.600 5. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:22.706 6. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:23.084 7. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Haas - Ferrari 1:23.670 8. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:23.758 9. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Renault 1:23.993 10. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:24.004 11. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:24.188 12. Esteban Ocon (France) Force India - Mercedes 1:24.324 13. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 1:24.400 14. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:24.618 15. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:24.642 16. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:24.966 17. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:25.182 18. Lance Stroll (Canada) Williams-Mercedes 1:25.919 19. Sergey Sirotkin (Russia) Renault 1:26.293 20. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren
