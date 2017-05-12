Motor racing-Porsche take third victory in a row at Le Mans
LE MANS, France, June 18 Porsche won the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the third year in a row on Sunday after a race of retirements that scuppered Toyota's bid for a first triumph.
May 12 (Gracenote) - 2nd Free Practice Session from the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Friday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:20.802 2. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 1:20.892 3. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:21.112 4. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:21.220 5. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:21.438 6. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:21.585 7. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Renault 1:21.687 8. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:21.992 9. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:22.015 10. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:22.265 11. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:22.371 12. Esteban Ocon (France) Force India - Mercedes 1:22.520 13. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 1:22.693 14. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:22.722 15. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Haas - Ferrari 1:23.007 16. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:23.082 17. Lance Stroll (Canada) Williams-Mercedes 1:23.221 18. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:23.236 19. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:23.599 20. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:24.077
LE MANS, France, June 18 Porsche won the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the third year in a row on Sunday after a race of retirements that scuppered Toyota's bid for a first triumph.
LE MANS, France, June 18 Porsche headed for a third successive victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans on Sunday after early pace-setters Toyota saw their hopes of a first win disappear before dawn.
* F1 chairman Carey waves the start flag (Updates with Porsche taking the lead)