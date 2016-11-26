Motor racing-Ecclestone can still play a role in F1, says new boss
LONDON, Jan 24 Bernie Ecclestone can still play an important role in Formula One's new era despite being ousted as supremo, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.
Nov 26 (Gracenote) - 3rd and Final Free Practice Session from the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on Saturday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:40.775 2. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:40.912 3. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:40.999 4. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:41.065 5. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:41.168 6. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:41.831 7. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:41.885 8. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:42.067 9. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:42.076 10. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:42.354 11. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:42.585 12. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:42.616 13. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:42.664 14. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:42.683 15. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:42.805 16. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:43.057 17. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:43.145 18. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:43.301 19. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:43.417 20. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor - Mercedes 1:43.733 21. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:44.105 22. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:44.238
LONDON, Jan 24 Formula One intends to put fans first in a new era likely to see a big push into the United States while also protecting Europe's historic races, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 24 Bernie Ecclestone's ousting as Formula One supremo will take the sport in a different, digital direction under new American owners Liberty Media but there is much work to be done in the months and years ahead.