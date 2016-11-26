Motor racing-Ecclestone can still play a role in F1, says new boss
LONDON, Jan 24 Bernie Ecclestone can still play an important role in Formula One's new era despite being ousted as supremo, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.
Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Qualifying session 1 from the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on Saturday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:39.487 2. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:40.338 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:40.341 4. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:40.424 5. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:40.511 6. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:40.864 7. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:41.000 8. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:41.002 9. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:41.157 10. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:41.158 11. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:41.192 12. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:41.467 13. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:41.616 14. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:41.639 15. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:41.775 16. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:41.886 17. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:42.003 18. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:42.142 19. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:42.247 20. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor - Mercedes 1:42.286 21. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:42.393 22. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:42.637
LONDON, Jan 24 Formula One intends to put fans first in a new era likely to see a big push into the United States while also protecting Europe's historic races, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 24 Bernie Ecclestone's ousting as Formula One supremo will take the sport in a different, digital direction under new American owners Liberty Media but there is much work to be done in the months and years ahead.