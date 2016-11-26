Motor racing-Ecclestone can still play a role in F1, says new boss
LONDON, Jan 24 Bernie Ecclestone can still play an important role in Formula One's new era despite being ousted as supremo, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.
Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Qualifying session 2 from the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on Saturday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:39.382 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:39.490 3. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:39.629 4. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:39.903 5. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:40.034 6. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:40.429 7. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:40.709 8. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:40.743 9. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:40.858 10. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:41.044 11. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:41.084 12. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:41.272 13. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:41.480 14. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:41.564 15. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:41.820 16. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:41.995
LONDON, Jan 24 Formula One intends to put fans first in a new era likely to see a big push into the United States while also protecting Europe's historic races, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 24 Bernie Ecclestone's ousting as Formula One supremo will take the sport in a different, digital direction under new American owners Liberty Media but there is much work to be done in the months and years ahead.