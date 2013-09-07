Motor racing-Russia extends F1 grand prix contract to 2025
Feb 28 The Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for Sochi in April, will stay on the Formula One calendar until 2025 after organisers agreed a new contract.
Sept 7 (Infostrada Sports) - 3rd and Final Free Practice Session from the Formula One Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo di Monza on Saturday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:24.360 2. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:24.643 3. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:24.677 4. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:24.712 5. Sergio Perez (Mexico) McLaren 1:24.864 6. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:24.865 7. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:24.995 8. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:25.103 9. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 1:25.116 10. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 1:25.120 11. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:25.136 12. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:25.273 13. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:25.324 14. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:25.499 15. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams - Renault 1:25.660 16. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:25.702 17. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 1:26.120 18. Charles Pic (France) Caterham - Renault 1:26.607 19. Giedo van der Garde (Netherlands) Caterham - Renault 1:27.172 20. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Cosworth 1:27.605 21. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Cosworth 1:27.665 22. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:27.822
Feb 28 The Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for Sochi in April, will stay on the Formula One calendar until 2025 after organisers agreed a new contract.
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Lance Stroll's official Formula One test debut with Williams lasted 12 laps on Tuesday before the Canadian rookie spun off and damaged the car, forcing Williams to shut up shop before lunchtime.
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton went faster and further than anyone else as his Mercedes team again led the way in pre-season testing on Tuesday while some others struggled to get into gear.