Motor racing-Russia extends F1 grand prix contract to 2025
Feb 28 The Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for Sochi in April, will stay on the Formula One calendar until 2025 after organisers agreed a new contract.
Sept 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Qualifying session 1 from the Formula One Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo di Monza on Saturday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:24.319 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:24.527 3. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:24.589 4. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:24.630 5. Sergio Perez (Mexico) McLaren 1:24.635 6. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:24.655 7. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:24.661 8. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:24.737 9. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:24.739 10. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:24.776 11. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 1:24.819 12. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 1:24.905 13. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:24.923 14. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:24.950 15. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 1:25.009 16. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:25.030 17. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:25.226 18. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams - Renault 1:25.291 19. Giedo van der Garde (Netherlands) Caterham - Renault 1:26.406 20. Charles Pic (France) Caterham - Renault 1:26.563 21. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Cosworth 1:27.085 22. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Cosworth 1:27.480
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Lance Stroll's official Formula One test debut with Williams lasted 12 laps on Tuesday before the Canadian rookie spun off and damaged the car, forcing Williams to shut up shop before lunchtime.
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton went faster and further than anyone else as his Mercedes team again led the way in pre-season testing on Tuesday while some others struggled to get into gear.