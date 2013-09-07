Motor racing-Russia extends F1 grand prix contract to 2025
Feb 28 The Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for Sochi in April, will stay on the Formula One calendar until 2025 after organisers agreed a new contract.
Sept 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Qualifying from the Formula One Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo di Monza on Saturday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:23.755 2. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:23.968 3. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:24.065 4. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:24.132 5. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:24.142 6. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:24.192 7. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:24.209 8. Sergio Perez (Mexico) McLaren 1:24.502 9. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:24.515 10. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:28.050 - - - - - - - - - - 11. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 1:24.610 12. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:24.803 13. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:24.848 14. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:24.932 15. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 1:25.011 16. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 1:25.077 - - - - - - - - - - 17. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:25.226 18. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams - Renault 1:25.291 19. Giedo van der Garde (Netherlands) Caterham - Renault 1:26.406 20. Charles Pic (France) Caterham - Renault 1:26.563 21. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Cosworth 1:27.085 22. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Cosworth 1:27.480 - - - - - - - - - - 1-10: third and final qualifying session 11-16: second qualifying session 17-22: first qualifying session
Feb 28 The Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for Sochi in April, will stay on the Formula One calendar until 2025 after organisers agreed a new contract.
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Lance Stroll's official Formula One test debut with Williams lasted 12 laps on Tuesday before the Canadian rookie spun off and damaged the car, forcing Williams to shut up shop before lunchtime.
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton went faster and further than anyone else as his Mercedes team again led the way in pre-season testing on Tuesday while some others struggled to get into gear.