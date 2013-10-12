Motor racing-1964 Formula One champion Surtees dies at 83
LONDON, March 10 John Surtees, the only man to win world championships on two wheels and four, died on Friday at the age of 83, his family said in a statement.
Oct 12 (Infostrada Sports) - 3rd and Final Free Practice Session from the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit on Saturday 1. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:32.053 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:32.187 3. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:32.355 4. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:32.707 5. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:32.800 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:32.815 7. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:32.869 8. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 1:32.946 9. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:33.036 10. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:33.076 11. Sergio Perez (Mexico) McLaren 1:33.158 12. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:33.260 13. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:33.490 14. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 1:33.638 15. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 1:33.660 16. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:33.732 17. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams - Renault 1:33.955 18. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:34.773 19. Giedo van der Garde (Netherlands) Caterham - Renault 1:35.473 20. Charles Pic (France) Caterham - Renault 1:35.518 21. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Cosworth 1:35.844 22. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Cosworth 1:39.378
March 10 A French champion and a lack of excitement in Formula One is driving French motor racing fans to IndyCar, says Simon Pagenaud as he prepares to begin the defence of his series crown on Sunday.
BARCELONA, March 10 Ferrari went faster than ever on the final morning of Formula One's pre-season testing on Friday, with Kimi Raikkonen breaking through the one minute 19 seconds barrier at the Circuit de Catalunya, while McLaren stayed slow.