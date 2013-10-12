Motor racing-1964 Formula One champion Surtees dies at 83
LONDON, March 10 John Surtees, the only man to win world championships on two wheels and four, died on Friday at the age of 83, his family said in a statement.
Oct 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Qualifying session 1 from the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit on Saturday 1. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:31.824 2. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:31.994 3. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:32.244 4. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:32.271 5. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 1:32.286 6. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:32.340 7. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:32.371 8. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 1:32.377 9. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:32.397 10. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:32.465 11. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:32.606 12. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams - Renault 1:32.613 13. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:32.673 14. Sergio Perez (Mexico) McLaren 1:32.718 15. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:32.804 16. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 1:32.875 17. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:32.890 18. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:33.357 19. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Cosworth 1:34.320 20. Charles Pic (France) Caterham - Renault 1:34.556 21. Giedo van der Garde (Netherlands) Caterham - Renault 1:34.879 22. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Cosworth 1:34.958
March 10 A French champion and a lack of excitement in Formula One is driving French motor racing fans to IndyCar, says Simon Pagenaud as he prepares to begin the defence of his series crown on Sunday.
BARCELONA, March 10 Ferrari went faster than ever on the final morning of Formula One's pre-season testing on Friday, with Kimi Raikkonen breaking through the one minute 19 seconds barrier at the Circuit de Catalunya, while McLaren stayed slow.