Motor racing-1964 Formula One champion Surtees dies at 83
LONDON, March 10 John Surtees, the only man to win world championships on two wheels and four, died on Friday at the age of 83, his family said in a statement.
Oct 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Qualifying session 2 from the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit on Saturday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:31.290 2. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:31.513 3. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:31.565 4. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:31.636 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 1:31.662 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:31.668 7. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:31.764 8. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:31.828 9. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:31.838 10. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:31.848 11. Sergio Perez (Mexico) McLaren 1:31.989 12. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 1:31.992 13. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams - Renault 1:32.013 14. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:32.063 15. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 1:32.093 16. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:32.485
March 10 A French champion and a lack of excitement in Formula One is driving French motor racing fans to IndyCar, says Simon Pagenaud as he prepares to begin the defence of his series crown on Sunday.
BARCELONA, March 10 Ferrari went faster than ever on the final morning of Formula One's pre-season testing on Friday, with Kimi Raikkonen breaking through the one minute 19 seconds barrier at the Circuit de Catalunya, while McLaren stayed slow.