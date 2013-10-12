Motor racing-1964 Formula One champion Surtees dies at 83
LONDON, March 10 John Surtees, the only man to win world championships on two wheels and four, died on Friday at the age of 83, his family said in a statement.
Oct 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Qualifying from the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit on Saturday 1. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:30.915 2. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:31.089 3. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:31.253 4. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:31.365 5. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:31.378 6. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:31.397 7. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:31.644 8. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:31.665 9. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 1:31.684 10. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:31.827 - - - - - - - - - - 11. Sergio Perez (Mexico) McLaren 1:31.989 12. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 1:31.992 13. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams - Renault 1:32.013 14. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:32.063 15. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 1:32.093 16. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:32.485 - - - - - - - - - - 17. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:32.890 18. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:33.357 19. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Cosworth 1:34.320 20. Charles Pic (France) Caterham - Renault 1:34.556 21. Giedo van der Garde (Netherlands) Caterham - Renault 1:34.879 22. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Cosworth 1:34.958 - - - - - - - - - - 1-10: third and final qualifying session 11-16: second qualifying session 17-22: first qualifying session
March 10 A French champion and a lack of excitement in Formula One is driving French motor racing fans to IndyCar, says Simon Pagenaud as he prepares to begin the defence of his series crown on Sunday.
BARCELONA, March 10 Ferrari went faster than ever on the final morning of Formula One's pre-season testing on Friday, with Kimi Raikkonen breaking through the one minute 19 seconds barrier at the Circuit de Catalunya, while McLaren stayed slow.