Motor racing-Capito exits McLaren after Dennis departure
LONDON, Feb 7 Chief executive Jost Capito is leaving McLaren following the departure of ousted boss Ron Dennis, the Formula One team said on Tuesday.
Oct 9 Result from the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka on Sunday 1. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1 hour 30:53.427s 2. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari +00:01.160 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull 00:02.006
4. Mark Webber (Australia) Red Bull 00:08.071
5. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 00:24.268
6. Michael Schumacher (Germany) Mercedes 00:27.120
7. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 00:28.240
8. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Sauber 00:39.377
9. Vitaly Petrov (Russia) Renault 00:42.607
10. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 00:44.322
11. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India 00:54.447
12. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India 01:02.326
13. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Sauber 01:03.705
14. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams 01:04.194
15. Jaime Alguersuari (Spain) Toro Rosso 01:06.623
16. Bruno Senna (Brazil) Renault 01:12.628
17. Rubens Barrichello (Brazil) Williams 01:14.191
18. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Team Lotus 01:27.824
19. Jarno Trulli (Italy) Team Lotus 01:36.140
20. Timo Glock (Germany) Virgin - Cosworth 2 laps 21. Jerome d'Ambrosio (Belgium) Virgin - Cosworth 2 laps 22. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) HRT - Cosworth 2 laps 23. Vitantonio Liuzzi (Italy) HRT - Cosworth 3 laps r. Sebastien Buemi (Switzerland) Toro Rosso 42 laps
(rank: r = retired, nc = not classified) Fastest Lap: Jenson Button,1:36.568, lap 52.
LONDON, Feb 4 Formula One's new owners Liberty Media may have made a mistake in ousting commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone immediately after completing their takeover of the sport, according to former FIA president Max Mosley.
VIENNA, Feb 3 Formula One teams should consider Liberty Media's invitation to take a stake in the sport and should not reject it out of hand, Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff said on Friday.