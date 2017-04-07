Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
April 7 (Gracenote) - 1st Free Practice Session from the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit on Friday 1. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:50.491 2. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:52.086 3. Lance Stroll (Canada) Williams-Mercedes 1:52.507 4. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:52.840 5. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:53.039 6. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:53.314 7. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:53.520 8. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:54.038 9. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 1:54.664 10. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Haas - Ferrari 1:55.104 11. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Renault 1:55.608 12. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 1:57.445 13. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 2:15.138 14. Antonio Giovinazzi (Italy) Sauber - Ferrari 2:15.281 15. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 16. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 17. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 18. Esteban Ocon (France) Force India - Mercedes 19. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 20. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes
LONDON, June 14 Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya is considering changing his Formula One team's name to make the outfit more attractive to potential sponsors.
LONDON, June 13 Vijay Mallya, the co-owner of Formula One team Force India, could face further charges and a second request to extradite him from Britain to India, a London court heard on Tuesday.