INTERVIEW-Motor racing-F1's 'other Brit' senses a chance to shine
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
Sept 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Formula One Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo di Monza on Sunday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:19:10.236 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes +00:03.175 3. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 00:25.026 4. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 00:40.786 5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 00:50.309 6. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 00:59.965 7. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 01:02.518 8. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 01:03.063 9. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 01:03.535 10. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) McLaren 01:06.171 11. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 01:11.184 12. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 01:12.606 13. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Renault 01:13.093 14. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Renault 1 lap 15. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1 lap 16. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1 lap 17. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Caterham - Renault 1 lap 18. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Ferrari 1 lap 19. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Caterham - Renault 2 laps 20. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 2 laps r. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 25 laps r. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Ferrari 48 laps (rank: r = retired, nc = not classified) Fastest Lap: Lewis Hamilton,1:28.004, lap 29.
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
LONDON, March 17 While Formula One's new American owners seek to add races and razzmatazz in the United States, the boss of the sport's only U.S.-owned team is more focused on what the rest of the world can do for him.
LONDON, March 17 Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.