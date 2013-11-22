Motor racing-1964 Formula One champion Surtees dies at 83
LONDON, March 10 John Surtees, the only man to win world championships on two wheels and four, died on Friday at the age of 83, his family said in a statement.
Nov 22 (Infostrada Sports) - 1st Free Practice Session from the Formula One Brazilian Grand Prix at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on Friday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:24.781 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:25.230 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:25.387 4. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:25.391 5. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:25.593 6. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:25.797 7. Sergio Perez (Mexico) McLaren 1:25.946 8. Danill Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:26.064 9. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 1:26.133 10. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:26.232 11. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:26.248 12. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:26.326 13. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:26.570 14. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:26.593 15. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:27.115 16. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams - Renault 1:27.269 17. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 1:27.358 18. James Calado (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 1:27.436 19. Giedo van der Garde (Netherlands) Caterham - Renault 1:28.107 20. Charles Pic (France) Caterham - Renault 1:28.199 21. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Cosworth 1:30.004 22. Rodolfo Gonzalez (Venezuela) Marussia - Cosworth 1:32.646
LONDON, March 10 John Surtees, the only man to win world championships on two wheels and four, died on Friday at the age of 83, his family said in a statement.
March 10 A French champion and a lack of excitement in Formula One is driving French motor racing fans to IndyCar, says Simon Pagenaud as he prepares to begin the defence of his series crown on Sunday.
BARCELONA, March 10 Ferrari went faster than ever on the final morning of Formula One's pre-season testing on Friday, with Kimi Raikkonen breaking through the one minute 19 seconds barrier at the Circuit de Catalunya, while McLaren stayed slow.