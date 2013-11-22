Motor racing-1964 Formula One champion Surtees dies at 83
LONDON, March 10 John Surtees, the only man to win world championships on two wheels and four, died on Friday at the age of 83, his family said in a statement.
Nov 22 (Infostrada Sports) - 2nd Free Practice Session from the Formula One Brazilian Grand Prix at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on Friday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:27.306 2. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:27.531 3. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:27.592 4. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 1:28.129 5. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:28.147 6. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:28.405 7. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:28.540 8. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:28.560 9. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:28.739 10. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:28.891 11. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:28.928 12. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:29.049 13. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 1:29.174 14. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 1:29.717 15. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:29.783 16. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams - Renault 1:30.425 17. Sergio Perez (Mexico) McLaren 1:30.748 18. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Cosworth 1:31.061 19. Giedo van der Garde (Netherlands) Caterham - Renault 1:31.118 20. Charles Pic (France) Caterham - Renault 1:31.165 21. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Cosworth 1:31.211 22. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:31.770
LONDON, March 10 John Surtees, the only man to win world championships on two wheels and four, died on Friday at the age of 83, his family said in a statement.
March 10 A French champion and a lack of excitement in Formula One is driving French motor racing fans to IndyCar, says Simon Pagenaud as he prepares to begin the defence of his series crown on Sunday.
BARCELONA, March 10 Ferrari went faster than ever on the final morning of Formula One's pre-season testing on Friday, with Kimi Raikkonen breaking through the one minute 19 seconds barrier at the Circuit de Catalunya, while McLaren stayed slow.