Motor racing-Mallya considering Force India name change
LONDON, June 14 Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya is considering changing his Formula One team's name to make the outfit more attractive to potential sponsors.
April 8 (Gracenote) - Qualifying from the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit on Saturday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:31.678 2. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:31.864 3. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 1:31.865 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:32.140 5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:33.033 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:33.507 7. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Renault 1:33.580 8. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:33.706 9. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:33.719 10. Lance Stroll (Canada) Williams-Mercedes 1:34.220 - - - - - - - - - - 11. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:34.150 12. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Haas - Ferrari 1:34.164 13. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:34.372 14. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:35.046 15. Antonio Giovinazzi (Italy) Sauber - Ferrari - - - - - - - - - - 16. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 1:35.023 17. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:35.223 18. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:35.279 19. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:35.433 20. Esteban Ocon (France) Force India - Mercedes 1:35.496 - - - - - - - - - - 1-10: third and final qualifying session 11-15: second qualifying session 16-20: first qualifying session
LONDON, June 14 Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya is considering changing his Formula One team's name to make the outfit more attractive to potential sponsors.
LONDON, June 13 Vijay Mallya, the co-owner of Formula One team Force India, could face further charges and a second request to extradite him from Britain to India, a London court heard on Tuesday.
LONDON, June 13 Vijay Mallya, the co-owner of Formula One team Force India, could face further charges and a second request to extradite him from Britain to India, a London court heard on Tuesday.