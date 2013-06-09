Motor racing-Russia extends F1 grand prix contract to 2025
Feb 28 The Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for Sochi in April, will stay on the Formula One calendar until 2025 after organisers agreed a new contract.
June 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Sunday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:32:09.143 2. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari +00:14.408 3. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 00:15.942 4. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 00:25.731 5. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 01:09.725 6. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1 lap 7. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 1 lap 8. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1 lap 9. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 1 lap 10. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1 lap 11. Sergio Perez (Mexico) McLaren 1 lap 12. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1 lap 13. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1 lap 14. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams - Renault 1 lap 15. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 2 laps 16. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 2 laps 17. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Cosworth 2 laps 18. Charles Pic (France) Caterham - Renault 3 laps 19. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Cosworth 3 laps 20. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 7 laps r. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 24 laps r. Giedo van der Garde (Netherlands) Caterham - Renault 26 laps (rank: r = retired, nc = not classified) Fastest Lap: Mark Webber,1:16.182, lap 69.
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Lance Stroll's official Formula One test debut with Williams lasted 12 laps on Tuesday before the Canadian rookie spun off and damaged the car, forcing Williams to shut up shop before lunchtime.
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton went faster and further than anyone else as his Mercedes team again led the way in pre-season testing on Tuesday while some others struggled to get into gear.