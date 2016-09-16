EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
Sept 16 (Gracenote) - 2nd Free Practice Session from the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay Street Circuit on Friday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:44.152 2. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:44.427 3. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:44.532 4. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:44.557 5. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:45.161 6. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:45.182 7. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:45.275 8. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:45.507 9. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:45.779 10. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:46.029 11. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:46.063 12. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:46.574 13. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:46.727 14. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:46.856 15. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:46.960 16. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:47.161 17. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:47.166 18. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:47.531 19. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:48.391 20. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:48.487 21. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:48.505 22. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor - Mercedes 1:48.823
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.