Motorcycling-Lorenzo makes slow start with Ducati in testing
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
June 17 (Gracenote) - 1st Free Practice Session from the Formula One European Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit on Friday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:46.435 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:46.812 3. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:47.096 4. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:47.989 5. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:48.627 6. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:48.922 7. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:49.019 8. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:49.125 9. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:49.267 10. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:49.301 11. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:49.611 12. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:49.635 13. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:49.778 14. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:50.167 15. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:50.473 16. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:50.485 17. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:50.551 18. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:50.910 19. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:50.939 20. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:51.219 21. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:51.771 22. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 1:51.925
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)