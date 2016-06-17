Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
June 17 (Gracenote) - 2nd Free Practice Session from the Formula One European Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit on Friday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:44.223 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:44.913 3. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:45.336 4. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:45.764 5. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:45.920 6. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:46.027 7. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:46.068 8. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:46.219 9. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:46.234 10. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:46.293 11. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:46.498 12. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:46.681 13. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:46.694 14. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:46.744 15. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:46.830 16. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:47.060 17. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:47.329 18. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 1:47.487 19. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:47.772 20. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:47.794 21. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:48.018 22. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:48.081
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.