EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Sept 17 (Gracenote) - Qualifying session 2 from the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay Street Circuit on Saturday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:43.020 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:43.471 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:43.933 4. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:44.112 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:44.159 6. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:44.475 7. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:44.493 8. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:44.653 9. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:44.703 10. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:44.737 11. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:44.740 12. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:44.991 13. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:45.144 14. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:45.593 15. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:45.723 16. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:47.827
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.