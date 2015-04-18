Motor racing-Indonesian Gelael to test with Toro Rosso F1 team
MELBOURNE, March 22 Indonesian driver Sean Gelael will take part in three Formula One tests with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso this year, the Italy-based team said on Wednesday.
April 18 (Infostrada Sports) - 3rd and Final Free Practice Session from the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on Saturday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:34.599 2. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:34.668 3. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:34.968 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:35.141 5. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:35.393 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:35.471 7. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Mercedes 1:36.307 8. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:36.335 9. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:36.421 10. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:36.429 11. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:36.488 12. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) RedBull - Renault 1:36.548 13. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:36.612 14. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:36.684 15. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:36.727 16. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:36.899 17. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:36.979 18. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Mercedes 1:37.151 19. Will Stevens (Britain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:39.745 20. Roberto Merhi (Spain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:40.541
March 22 Formula One drivers' form sheet ahead of Sunday's season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Only those drivers still racing are listed (Mercedes's world champion Nico Rosberg has retired), in 2016 championship order and with the most recent races first: Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2016 /AE BR MX US