Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
June 18 (Gracenote) - Qualifying session 1 from the Formula One European Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit on Saturday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:43.685 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:44.259 3. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:44.462 4. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:44.570 5. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:44.694 6. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:44.706 7. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:44.827 8. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:44.860 9. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:44.936 10. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:44.939 11. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:45.062 12. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:45.300 13. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:45.494 14. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:45.507 15. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:45.525 16. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:45.549 17. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 1:45.665 18. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:45.750 19. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:45.804 20. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:46.231 21. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:46.348 22. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:46.394
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.