EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Sept 17 (Gracenote) - Qualifying from the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay Street Circuit on Saturday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:42.584 2. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:43.115 3. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:43.288 4. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:43.328 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:43.540 6. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:44.197 7. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:44.469 8. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:44.479 9. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:44.553 10. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:44.582 - - - - - - - - - - 11. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:44.740 12. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:44.991 13. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:45.144 14. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:45.593 15. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:45.723 16. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:47.827 - - - - - - - - - - 17. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:46.825 18. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:46.860 19. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:46.960 20. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:47.667 21. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor - Mercedes 1:48.296 22. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:49.116 - - - - - - - - - - 1-10: third and final qualifying session 11-16: second qualifying session 17-22: first qualifying session
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.