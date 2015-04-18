Motor racing-Indonesian Gelael to test with Toro Rosso F1 team
MELBOURNE, March 22 Indonesian driver Sean Gelael will take part in three Formula One tests with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso this year, the Italy-based team said on Wednesday.
April 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Qualifying from the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on Saturday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:32.571 2. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:32.982 3. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:33.129 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:33.227 5. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:33.381 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:33.744 7. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:33.832 8. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:34.450 9. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:34.462 10. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Mercedes 1:34.484 - - - - - - - - - - 11. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:34.704 12. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:34.737 13. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:35.034 14. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:35.039 15. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:35.103 - - - - - - - - - - 16. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Mercedes 1:35.677 17. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) RedBull - Renault 1:35.800 18. Will Stevens (Britain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:38.713 19. Roberto Merhi (Spain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:39.722 20. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren - - - - - - - - - - 1-10: third and final qualifying session 11-15: second qualifying session 16-20: first qualifying session
MELBOURNE, March 22 Indonesian driver Sean Gelael will take part in three Formula One tests with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso this year, the Italy-based team said on Wednesday.
March 22 Formula One drivers' form sheet ahead of Sunday's season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Only those drivers still racing are listed (Mercedes's world champion Nico Rosberg has retired), in 2016 championship order and with the most recent races first: Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2016 /AE BR MX US